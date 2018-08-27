Pet of the Week – Adorable puppies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pets of the week are a pair of unnamed 8-week-old puppies from the Metro East Humane Society!

These sweet, adorable hound mixes will be available for adoption as early as next week. They're expected to be medium-sized when fully grown.

They were born while their mother was in foster care.

Their care is being covered as a result of a generous donation from Gucciardo Certified Public Accountants.

You can visit these pups and their mom at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.