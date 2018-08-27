× Rauner vetoes bill raising Illinois minimum teacher salaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has a vetoed bill that would have given public school teachers an annual minimum salary of $40,000 over the next five years.

Legislators approved the bill in May for increasing the minimum full-time teacher pay, saying the step would help attract and keep more teachers. It would have made next school year’s minimum pay about $32,000.

Rauner says he vetoed the bill Sunday because the minimum pay is an inefficient way to compensate teachers and is an unfunded mandate on school districts. The Republican governor says districts should consider steps such as merit pay and extra money for teachers in difficult-to-staff schools or subjects.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker says Rauner is denying pay raises to educators while the state is facing a growing teacher shortage.