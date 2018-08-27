Robbery suspect used stolen credit cards on food delivery apps, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two popular food delivery apps helped St. Louis police nab an accused robber.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 17-year-old Dawit Mitchell with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, the incident took place on August 15 in the 5900 block of Laura Avenue, in the Walnut Park Neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police said Mitchell and an accomplice approached a man cutting grass. They robbed the man at gunpoint and took off with his cellphone, wallet, headset, and a tablet. About 20 minutes later, court documents said Mitchell ordered food on the application Uber Eats with the victim's credit card.

The next day, court documents said the two robbed a FedEx driver delivering packages in the 5800 block of Saloma Avenue and took his cellphone and wallet. Once again, about 20 minutes later, police said Mitchell ordered food from another food delivery app Door Dash with the victim's debit card.

Police traced the orders to Mitchell and court documents say he confessed to both robberies. Judge Barbara Peebles ordered his cash-only bond be set at $150,000.