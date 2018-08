× School intruder drill in Hazelwood School District

HAZELWOOD Mo. – St. Louis based Tier One Tactical Solutions is conducting a training exercise on how to respond to an intruder in the Hazelwood School District.

The training will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the Hazelwood Central High School Field House on New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant and is open to the public.

Tier One Tactical Solutions has held a similar drill for staffers at Woodbridge Middle School in High Ridge earlier this month.