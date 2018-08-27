Song of the Day – SLOCA – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark

Join SLOCA, (St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness) at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 14th for the Cards vs Dodgers game… and to kick off national Ovarian cancer awareness month!

Tickets are only $35 per person and include a free jumbo hotdog and soda! Survivors of Ovarian cancer are always entitled to a free ticket!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, August 27th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.