St. Louis police investigate IHOP burglary

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are asking for the public's help in locating two men who broke into a local IHOP restaurant and stole a cash register.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the break-in happened just after midnight on August 21 in the 6400 block of Chippewa Street.

Officers on patrol discovered part of a cash register on the block. They later realized the register had come from the nearby IHOP.

Restaurant management turned over surveillance footage, which showed two men enter the business and drag the register out the door.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or whereabouts are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.