Voters to face 2 ballot measures in November to ban smoking in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Charles County voters will get to decide on two options on the November ballot which would ban smoking in the county to some extent.

Monday night (Aug. 27), the St. Charles County Council heard public comments on and heatedly debated the two bills, ultimately, voting to approve both.

Bill 4631 calls for exceptions for Ameristar Casino, most bars and veterans` groups.

Bill 4633 is more restrictive. It started as a total smoking ban but was later amended to gain support from more of the council. Exemptions were added for businesses that center around selling tobacco products like cigar bars as well as private clubs.

Vaping is exempt from both bills.

Joe Aiello, owner of Aiello Cigar Bar in Cottleville breathed a sigh of relief when the exemption was added into the council was pretty divided on the issue, some wanting to give voters the chance to be heard, while others worried about governmental overreach and hurting businesses.

“There was four or five thousand people in my district that wanted this so I had to listen to the people in my district.' Butt to 16:37:45 'I voted for both of them in good faith that it would pass because I think the public deserves the opportunity to choose for themselves,” said John White, Councilman.

“The stronger ordinance, I didn`t feel it took business` rights away trying to tell people how to run their business. Most of those people who are against the smoking ban would not go into those type of places anyway. The taverns, the VFW, places like that. People have a right to sit there and smoke their faces off if they want to, and if you don`t want to go in there, don`t go in there,” said Joe Brazil, Councilman.