ST. LOUIS - NASA is expected to soon land a spacecraft on Mars. The insight lander is scheduled to touchdown in November to study the planet's interior and you have a chance to be part of the action.

NASA is inviting up to 30 people to be behind the scenes and help them tell the story.

You can apply to attend the November 25 and 26th NASA social event in California at www.nasagov.com.