Cardinal fans lovin’ red hot Redbirds

ST. LOUIS - A big announcement from the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday (Aug. 28) had fans excited as they entered the ballpark to watch the Red Birds take on the Pirates. The team has pulled off a major comeback in August, and the organization named a new manager.

Going into Tuesday's game, the Cardinals had won 19 games in August and 26 games since naming Mike Shildt Interim Manager of the team on July 15th. Tuesday, the team dropped “Interim” from his title, and fans say the timing was just right.

“We need to show consistency going into the postseason," said Kim Little of Potosi. "We've got to have everything in place. We need no temporaries. We need all the other teams to know we know what we’re doing.”

The Cardinals hold the top spot in the National League Wild Card standings. A place fans said they could have never imagined the team would be in when Shildt took over last month.

"A month ago, I would’ve thought they were done," said Larry Tucker of Arnold. "I never would’ve thought they’d have made it this far.”

Shildt has spent 15 years in the Cardinals system, spending the last two seasons on the team’s Major League coaching staff.

“To pull a team together you need a good manager who the players want to work with and who they want to back," said Little. "They’ll try their hardest if they’re working with somebody they want to work with.”