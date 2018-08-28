Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…AUGUST 29,2018
.
August just flying by…a cool front rolls in today…slowly from north to south with scattered rain and storms…the focus in the morning and early afternoon around STL…there is a small shot of a re-fire in the afternoon over SE MO AND South IL…cooler Wednesday 85 with a slow fall in temps during the afternoon…a pretty day on Thursday…82 for the high…Summer starts to make a slow come back Friday afternoon and is in place for the long holiday weekend.
If you missed my long range Fall forecast on Tuesday…we will do it again tonight at 5:30 on Fox 2…around 6pm I will post on this Facebook page