Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…AUGUST 29,2018

August just flying by…a cool front rolls in today…slowly from north to south with scattered rain and storms…the focus in the morning and early afternoon around STL…there is a small shot of a re-fire in the afternoon over SE MO AND South IL…cooler Wednesday 85 with a slow fall in temps during the afternoon…a pretty day on Thursday…82 for the high…Summer starts to make a slow come back Friday afternoon and is in place for the long holiday weekend.