Drug dealer gets 15 years in prison

ST. LOUIS – A known violent drug dealer was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in connection with his illicit activities, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to prosecutors, Keith English was arrested in north St. Louis County in 2017 while attempting to sell methamphetamine. He was found in possession of a 9mm handgun after briefly trying to outrun police.

English, 26, admitted to possessing three handguns and to using straw purchasers to obtain firearms for himself and other convicted felons who are prohibited from having guns.

He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.