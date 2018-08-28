× Dunkin’ Donuts releases pumpkin- spice fall menu favorites

ST. LOUIS – Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out their fall menu.

You can get pumpkin-flavored or maple-pecan flavored coffee. The flavors will be in hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and cold brew coffee formats.

You can also try out ‘Dunkin Donuts’ new maple cream cheese spread, apple crisp donut, belgian waffle and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches.

There’s also a pumpkin donut and muffin, and festive fall donut.

