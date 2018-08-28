× Forehead wrinkles could be an early sign of Heart Disease

ST. LOUIS- Those wrinkles on your forehead may be more than a sign of aging.

New European researchers found , people who had more and deeper wrinkles than other people in their age range are 10 times more likely to die from heart disease.

Scientists believe it all has to do with the hardening of the body’s arteries due to plaque buildup. Because of the blood vessels in the forehead being so small, they may be more sensitive to the plaque buildup which can cause premature wrinkling and aging.