× Granite City High School dance coach resigns over inappropriate photo shoot

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City School Board accepted the resignation of the high school’s dance coach two weeks after inappropriate photos of students were made public.

The dance team was participating in a promotional photo shoot with the Granite City Police Department at the time. During the shoot, some members of the dancer team struck poses against a police cruiser while their coach stood atop the vehicle.

The photos were spread on social media, drawing the public’s ire.

Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald, who said the photos were inappropriate, said the school principal and athletic director met with the coach shortly after the photos became public.

The school board was initially expected to discuss the matter last week, but that meeting was canceled.

When the school board released its agenda ahead of the August 28 meeting, the agenda contained two items under the “Recommendations and Communications – Human Resources” heading: “Approval of Voluntary Resignation and General Release of the Dance Team Coach” and “Appointment of Temporary Staff to Supervise Dance Team Students.”

Two teachers were appointed to oversee the high school dance team.