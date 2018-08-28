ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Habitat for Humanity has done a lot of non-profit work in the St. Louis area and surrounding communities such as building houses for those in need. As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the barrier many Americans still face is finding affordable housing. It is an issue which has reached crisis level in every state across the U.S. Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford discusses insights about the nation`s affordable housing crisis and how viewers can join the movement to help.
Habitat for Humanity CEO discusses nation’s affordable housing crisis
-
Spire employees aid in construction of Habitat for Humanity’s 400th home in St. Louis
-
Follow the money trail behind the Greitens’ invasion of privacy case
-
Habitat for Humanity gets $100,000 donation from Anheuser Busch
-
New housing authority chairwoman discusses mice infestation at housing project
-
Stenger creates task force for affordable housing trust
-
-
Sunset Hills lesbian couple sues after being denied housing
-
Beyond Housing opens coffee shop in Pagedale
-
There’s not a single US state where a minimum wage worker can afford a 2-bedroom rental, a report says
-
Minimum wage won’t let you afford a 2-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S., report says
-
California Energy Commission approves plan requiring solar panels on new homes
-
-
15 indicted in drug conspiracy based at housing complex
-
East St. Louis resident demands housing authority fixes her apartment
-
St. Louis joins national ‘Built for Zero’ initiative to bring veteran homelessness to zero