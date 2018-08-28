Habitat for Humanity CEO discusses nation’s affordable housing crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Habitat for Humanity has done a lot of non-profit work in the St. Louis area and surrounding communities such as building houses for those in need. As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the barrier many Americans still face is finding affordable housing. It is an issue which has reached crisis level in every state across the U.S. Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford discusses insights about the nation`s affordable housing crisis and how viewers can join the movement to help.