Lewis and Clark Community College investigate possible threat

GODFREY, Ill. – Administrators at Lewis and Clark Community College were notified of a possible on-campus threat Tuesday morning.

The college released a security notice to students and said they were taking the incident serious by increasing police presence on campus.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received the threat via phone call, administrators said. Alton police are helping to identify the caller and resolve the matter.

The campus remained open Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, administrators reminded students and staff to report anything suspicious to campus security by calling 618-468-2300.