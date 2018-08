× Marking the 55th March on Washington Anniversary

WASHINGTON, DC . – Tuesday, August 28 is the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

The 1963 March on Washington was the largest civil rights gathering of its time.

An estimated quarter of a million people attended the march for jobs and freedom. The King Center tweeted a photo earlier asking to commemorate doctor king by listening and reading the entire “I Have A Dream” speech.