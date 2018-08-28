New study shows air pollution is bad for your brain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS- We know air pollution can damage the lungs but, now studies show it can also hurt the brain.

A four year study by the Chinese government shows a significant decline in people's cognitive skills, especially in men. In children math and verbal scores dropped.

The study says the cognitive problems can lead to other disorders, like dementia. The world health organization says, 9/10 people across the world breathe air containing pollutants.

Asia and Africa are the worst regions for air pollution.