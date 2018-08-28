North County community on edge after police send warning about flasher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - Families in a North County community were on high alert Tuesday night.

Ferguson police have been looking for a man they said has been exposing himself near the McCluer South-Berkeley High School.

The department said that it will have extra officers patrolling the school and the surrounding area for the rest of the week.

Witnesses tell police, they saw the man on the school’s track that morning.

Police said when they got to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the man had already taken off in a Silver Chevy Malibu.

Ferguson-Florissant School District officials sent out an alert to parents saying that no students were present when the man "conducted himself inappropriately.”

Superintendent Joseph Davis said school staff reported that a man matching the description in a similar vehicle approached students after school Monday as they were walking home.

“I was like ‘Whoa’ because it freaked me out,” said Crystal Tate who was walking the track around 7:45 a.m. and described seeing the man, “I told my friend I gotta get off the phone and called 911. Unbelievable, I was just like a nervous wreck. I was really shaken up because he was actually on the track when the children were proceeding to school.”

“It’s very very concerning that we can’t be outside with our children in this day or time without having fear of something going on or someone doing things such as this gentleman,” said Toni Jackson who owns a car wash across the street from the school’s track.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.

In a separate planned event, police will also be at the school conducting an active shooter drill from 8a.m. until 3p.m. on Wednesday.