Reaction to Mike Shildt’s Full Time Hiring as Cardinals Manager

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak commented at the Tuesday press conference that everyone endorsed Mike Shildt to be the Redbirds full time manager. Shildt was very honored to receieve the two year contract to continue to lead the Cardinals at least through the 2020 season.

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. pointed to Shildt's relationship with his players as a strong point in his managing style. Shildt also commented on the importance of knowing and trusting your players.

Cardinals players were very glad to hear that Mike Shildt will become the team's full time manager, no more interim tag.