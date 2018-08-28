Reports: Cardinals expected to announce Mike Shildt as team manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have gone 26-12 under interim manager Mike Schildt. The team has won nine consecutive series for the first time since 2009. St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Gould and USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale are say the Cards will name Shildt as manager.

The team is expected to make the official announcement during a 4pm press conference held at Busch Stadium. You can watch live video from the press conference here.

Shildt was named interim manager after Mike Matheny was dismissed in July after six and a half seasons as the Redbird's skipper. Being a manager in baseball has become a bit of a glamor position. Handed to former players with big league resumes. Whether it's Mike Matheny, Brad Ausmus or Aaron Boone. It's become a trend. So, the Cardinals in-season move goes against the trend. Handing the reigns over to a true grinder. Someone owner Bill DeWitt described as a baseball rat.

Shildt once worked for the Orioles AA minor league team in Charlotte, NC in the 1980's and helped then minor leaguer Cal Ripken Jr. by cleaning his spikes and uniforms. He also ran the scoreboard at those minor league games.

#HereComeTheCards 🐦 26-12 under Mike Shildt.

🐦 Winners of 15-of-our-last-18

🐦 19 August wins leads the majors.

🐦 Most wins in @MLB since the All-Star Break (25).

🐦 5-1 road trip, tying our best mark (.833) in 2018.

🐦 9 consecutive series wins, the first time since 2009. pic.twitter.com/UmiAXUhuhv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 26, 2018

I'm not usually one to attribute a team's success or failure to its manager. But the #Cardinals were 47-46 under Mike Matheny. They are 26-12 under Mike Shildt. This is not a coincidence--and it could have larger implications for the sport moving forward. https://t.co/1FWTeJStBF — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 28, 2018