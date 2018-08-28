× St. Charles County will see dual indoor smoking bans on Nov. 6 ballot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles County voters will get to decide between two smoking bans on the November 6 ballot. Their council held a meeting Monday night that resulted in approving both.

The group Show Me Smoke Free showed their support at the meeting for an all out smoking ban . The group collected more than 24,000 signatures from country residents to support getting a total ban on the ballot in November.

However it wont be the only smoking ban on the ballot, the measure called Proposition Smoke-Free Smoke with Exceptions will also be an option. This bill would allow some businesses like Ameristar Casino to allow smoking.

The general manager of Ameristar spoke at Monday nights meeting in favor of this bill. He said the casino entertains 5.6 million guests per year which is the most out of any attraction in the state and believes an all out smoking ban would mean a decline in business.