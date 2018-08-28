Win a walk-on role on ‘Last Man Standing’ with FOX’s social sweepstakes

Are you the biggest fan of “Last Man Standing”? Do you have what it takes to be crowned the Last FAN Standing? Enter FOX’s Sweepstakes for the chance to compete to meet the cast and win a walk-on role.

Post a video, photo or comment on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, telling FOX why you’re the country’s biggest fan of LMS.

For Instagram & Twitter, use #LastManStandingSweepstakes in your post.

For Facebook, comment on the sweepstakes announcement post.

Deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 5 11:59PM Pacific Time

If selected, you will be flown to L.A. to compete in many challenges. At the end, one Super-Fan winner will be crowned. Don’t miss the all-new season premiere of “Last Man Standing” Friday 9/28 at 7 on FOX 2!

ABBREVIATED RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win the Last Fan Standing Promotion. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 United States & D.C., 18 and older. Entry period begins at 7:00 am PT on 8/24/18. The entry period for the first drawing ends on 8/28/18 at 11:59 pm PT and the entry period for the second drawing ends on 9/5/18 at 11:59 pm PT. Winners must travel 9/18-22, 2018. Void where prohibited. Subject to the full Official Rules available at https://fox.tv/LastFanSweeps. The Challenge portion of this Promotion involves demanding physical activities. See full Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize description/restrictions/ARV, a description of the physical activities included in the Challenge and complete details. Sponsor: Fox Broadcasting Company.