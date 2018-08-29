Celebrity deaths show us why Estate Planning is important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is hard to believe that high profile entertainers with all their lawyers would not have proper estate planning put in place, like the late Aretha Franklin or Prince.

But some studies estimate that 55% of adults in the United States do not have a simple will in place, much less more complex estate planning documents like a living trust or irrevocable trust.

Bruce Talen the Head of Governance & Risk Management at Commerce Trust Company's explains you don`t have to be fabulously wealthy to experience the kind of financial mess that can sometimes occur at the death of a family member and how leaving families without financial protection is such an avoidable tragedy.