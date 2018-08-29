Farmer’s Almanac forecasts ‘teeth-chattering’ cold this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We're still in the midst of the dog days of summer, but some people are already thinking about winter. The folks at the Farmer's Almanac say that you'll want to grab your coat because their forecast calls for "teeth-chattering" cold.

The Farmers Almanac predicts it'll be the chilliest in the Midwest in mid-February. The folks there also say we'll see above average snowfall with the majority of the precipitation coming in January and February.

"During this time, an Arctic cold front will produce blustery and bitter winds, a sharp drop in temperature, and widespread snow showers/squall activity along and ahead of the frontal line. (Find out all the details of when this arctic blast is predicted to spill into these regions in the 2019 Farmers’ Almanac.)"