Gateway Grizzlies honor first responders

ST. LOUIS- The Gateway Grizzlies are honoring the area's first responders tonight as they take on the Evansville Otters as a part of Fox's "9-1-1" First Responders' Night. The event will be held at at GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday, August 29th, in Sauget, Ill.

The Gateway Grizzlies will be celebrating some of our local heroes of the Metro East and St. Louis area. Some of the day's festivities include a firefighter suit race, wheelchair race and much more. Police officer Patrick Delaney and retired firefighter Patrick Byrne will be honored as local heroes.

Special discounts will be included with each ticket purchased that reinforces the Grizzlies' affordable options as well as helping the community. In addition, 50% of all ticket sales will be shared with participating charities.

There will also be some friendly competition between organizations to see who can raise the most ticket sales. The organization with the most tickets bought will receive an additional prize of $911.

Tickets are at $10 for the field box and $5 for general admission.

For tickets and more information call the Grizzlies box office at (618) 337-3000.