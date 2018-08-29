× Illinois law protects breast-feeding mothers in the workplace

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Employers in Illinois are now required to provide a reasonable break time for nursing moms so they can pump milk.

Under a new law signed by Governor Bruce Rauner, employers must provide this break time for up to a year after mothers give birth.

Supporters of the new law which take effect right away say it will enhance protections for working mothers so no woman has to worry about having her pay docked in order to nurse for her child.