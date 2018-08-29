Many inmates, guards, and nurses treated for overdoses at Ohio prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Many first responders are at a prison in southern Ohio after inmates, officers and nurses were exposed to an unknown substance. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that emergency crews from at least five different departments are at Ross Correctional Institution . They are attempting to treat those impacted, including correctional officers.

The Ohio Highway Patrol reports that those exposed have been given the overdose reversal drug naloxone. At least 300 doses of naloxone are at RCI.