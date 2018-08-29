Meteorologist Dave Murray’s dogs grow up during his weather specials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Dave Murray's dogs have been a part of every one of his weather special reports. He has several yellow Labrador Retrievers. All of them have weather-related names like Stormy, Rain, Sunshine, Starz, Sky, and Snowflake.

Sky passed away around a year ago. Many viewers reached out to Dave after he shared the news about her death on-air and on social media. She had been on the weather specials since day one. Thousands of comments for condolences came in on Facebook. Dave read them all.

Rain is 7-years-old and has also been a staple in the weather specials. She sits with Dave while our camera people record the footage for his long-range forecasts.

Snowflake started out as an energy-filled puppy during the last winter forecast. She has grown up right before our eyes. You'll still be able to see her on Instagram after Dave Murray retires. She has her own Instagram page.

Don't forget to watch Dave Murray's weather special tonight. You can see the replay on FOX 2 News at 5:30pm.