MLB Umpires Visit St. Louis Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS- The Major League Baseball Umpires are in town for the Cardinals-Pirates Series, and they are going to bat today for sick children.

The men in blue will join Fredbird Wednesday morning visiting patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital who are being treated for serious illnesses.

The Umps will be giving out Build-A-Bear Stuffed animals plus outfits for those bears, including tiny cardinals uniforms. The program is part of the UMPS Care Charity.