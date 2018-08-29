‘Old Farmers’ Almanac’ predicts wet and warm Midwest winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Many people are citing the Farmers' Almanac's forecast of a "teeth-chattering" winter. Well, there are two Farmers' Almanacs and they have very different outlooks on this winter's weather.

Meteorologist John Fuller says the established "Old Farmers' Almanac" is predicting a wet and warm winter for the Midwest for 2018-2019. They write, "This winter, we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southwest, where we’re predicting a colder-than-normal season. Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North."

The Farmers Almanac predicts it'll be the chilliest in the Midwest in mid-February. The folks there also say we'll see above average snowfall with the majority of the precipitation coming in January and February. "During this time, an Arctic cold front will produce blustery and bitter winds, a sharp drop in temperature, and widespread snow showers/squall activity along and ahead of the frontal line. (Find out all the details of when this arctic blast is predicted to spill into these regions in the 2019 Farmers’ Almanac.)"

Both forecasts are posted below: