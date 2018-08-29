Ozark season 2 returns to Netflix this Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Ozark. The show is set in Missouri and returns to the streaming service this Friday.

‘Ozark’ stars Jason Bateman as a financial planner who reluctantly moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks to launder hundreds of millions of dollars for a drug cartel. Laura Linney co-stars.

Bateman also directed and served an executive producer of the show. The first season ran 10 episodes.

The show was filmed on location in Lake of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri, as well as locations in Georgia. The production company behind the show was also responsible for the American adaptation of ‘House of Cards,’ another Netflix original series.

