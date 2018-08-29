× Pair arrested for setting fire to Swansea home with 11 people inside

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two people for allegedly setting fire to a Swansea residence over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the Swansea Police Department, police and firefighters were called to a home in the 1400 block of N. 2nd Street on August 25 around 9:15 p.m. A neighbor called the home after seeing a man set fire to the residence and flee; he then contacted authorities.

Eleven people were in the home at the time of the fire but they made it out safely. Six of them were juveniles, four of whom were under the age of 4 and one was a 2-week-old baby.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alissa Spears a short time after the fire. Law enforcement from Belleville and Fairview Heights responded to help locate a second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Deandre Jackson.

A Fairview Heights officer was credited with locating and apprehending Jackson.

Jackson and Spears resisted arrest with officers while at the police department.

Prosecutors charged both Jackson and Spears with aggravated arson and resisting arrest. They remain jailed on $500,000 bond each.