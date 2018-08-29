Song of the Day – The Art Fair at Queeny Park

Looking for something to do this weekend? How does the Art Fair at Queeny Park sound? Starting Friday and going through Sunday, see over 100 artists work!

Up to 130 juried artists from 20 or more states, the Art Fair at Queeny Park is one of the most reputable, longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. Rain or shine, hot or cold weather, relax in the comfort of the climate-controlled Greensfelder Recreation Center. The Art Fair at Queeny Park presents a opportunity for the public to see and purchase original works of fine art and fine craft directly from the artists who create them.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, August 29th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.