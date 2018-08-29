× St. Louis Cardinals release 2019 Spring Training schedule

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2019 Spring Training schedule Wednesday.

The team will play 31 games in the Grapefruit League beginning Saturday, February 23 and ending Sunday, March 24. They’ll break camp and travel to Memphis to play their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, on Monday, March 25 at AutoZone Park.

The Cardinals will play 18 total games at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. This spring will mark the 22nd year the Cardinals have played and trained at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals will open the 2019 MLB regular season on Thursday, March 28 in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

Additional information on game times, ticket pricing and availability, as well as reporting dates pitchers, catchers, and other position players, will be made available in the future.