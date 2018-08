× St. Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac, gains new owners

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac now has new owners. Brookfield Asset Management of Toronto has bought out GGP of Chicago.

Toronto-based Brookfield is paying about $15 billion for the second-largest mall owner in the U.S. Brookfield, which already owned a third of GGP, was the only bidder when the company put itself on the block last year.