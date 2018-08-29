× Taylor Swift’s moment of silence for Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Taylor Swift offered Aretha Franklin some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Tuesday night in Detroit.

During a stop on her “Reputation” tour at Detroit’s Ford Field, Swift took a moment to pay homage to Franklin in the city where the “Queen of Soul” reigned supreme.

“Last week we lost an irreplaceable force,” the singer said. “Aretha Franklin did so much for music, she did so much for women’s rights, she did so much for civil rights.”

Swift went on to say that Franklin “was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement.”

“Words could never, ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place,” she said. “And this is her home.”

The pop star then called for the lights to be cut and a moment of silence before adding, “We love you Aretha.”

The two singers are forever linked in pop culture history, thanks to video of a 2014 interview Franklin did with The Wall Street Journal.

Franklin then was promoting her album “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics.”

Asked her thoughts about other performers, she had kind words for Adele’s talent, but of Swift she said, “OK, great gowns, beautiful gowns.”