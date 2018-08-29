× Tower Grove Park to study ‘place’ of Christopher Columbus statue

ST. LOUIS, MO — Tower Grove Park announced that it will be forming a commission to study the place of a statue of Christopher Columbus. The Columbus statue commission will issue long-term recommendations to the park’s board of commissioners. This effort is to continue to enforce Tower Grove’s to diversity and respectful to all.

There has been discussion recently about removing the statue after the removal of a Confederate monument in nearby Forest Park. A snarky Facebook event page calling for the removal has over 1,000 people interested in attending in October. It isn’t clear if the event is real.

In a press release, the park states that it will continue to be a “welcoming place in the region for people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and faiths, as seen in the festivals and events it hosts, including the Festival of Nations, Pagan Picnic, Tower Grove Pride, and more. The Park welcomes this opportunity to facilitate constructive dialogue among our neighbors, visitors, and other stakeholders and impacted groups.”

The Columbus statue is part of a trio by the Victorian artist Ferdinand von Miller. These statues, including William Shakespeare, appear in islands in the east-west main drive of the park.

Community stakeholders including respected members of the Native American and Italian American communities will convene in the coming weeks in an externally-facilitated discussion. Tower Grove Park is one of only seven National Historic Landmark urban parks in the nation.

The Columbus statue has been vandalized in the past.