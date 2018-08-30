2018 St. Jude’s Dream House contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wrapping up for its 5th year fifth consecutive year is the St. Jude's Dream House contest which gives participants a chance to win a home valued at $423,000. Tickets are priced at $100 each.

St. Jude's Dream Home builder contributes every single dollar straight to St. Jude's children`s research hospital. All of their sponsors, trade partners, and subcontractors donate all of their time, labor, and materials to ensure that the kids at St. Jude get the help they need.

St. Jude's Dream House builder has raised over $4,000,000 since 2014.

The winner will be selected live on KTVI on Thursday, September 6.