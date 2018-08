Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 6-month-old baby boy is moved to tears by his mother's heartfelt signing. When St. Louis mom, Alexandria Hall sings "Unforgettable," Oliver nearly cries after hearing her beautiful voice.

Hall posted the video of the reaction to Facebook with this caption, "I can’t tell if he’s an emotional man or just scared of my singing voice 🙄 😰 😂"