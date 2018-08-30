Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…AUGUST 31, 2018

We have reached the last day of August…wow that Summer flew by…a warm front rolls slowly up and over us…in the morning…maybe a spot storm in the morning with the front…then we open up in the southerly flow…an in-between day today. then for the long holiday weekend…it is all about Summer…partly sunny hot and humid…maybe a spot afternoon storm each day…tough to find…92 for highs each afternoon…have a great and safe weekend everyone.