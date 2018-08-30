× Gov. Mike Parson calls special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the Missouri Legislature will meet in special session next month to consider two bills he vetoed in July that dealt with expanding treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Parson’s office said Thursday that the session will be held the week of Sept. 10-14. It will run concurrently with a veto session scheduled to begin Sept. 12.

Parson has said the bill on high school computer science classes appeared to favor one company in the bidding process to provide the classes.

And he said the bill involving treatment courts could be unconstitutional because it changed the bill’s original purpose and included several subjects.