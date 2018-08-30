× Greyhound bus that departed from St. Louis crashes in New Mexico; 3 dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple fatalities were reported following an accident involving a semi-truck and a Greyhound bus traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the accident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 40 near the city of Thoreau. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Forty-seven people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

State police confirmed three people were killed in the crash.

The bus was due in Los Angeles Friday morning.

If you suspect someone you know to have been on that bus, the McKinley County Emergency Management has established a phone number for loved ones and family members looking for additional information: 505-722-2002.