Hermann bed and breakfast owner at odds with mayor

HERMANN, Mo. – A battle between a bed and breakfast owner and the City of Hermann could cost the Captain Wohlt Inn its business license.

If you’re planning a vacation getaway at the elegant town of Herman, Brian Wilkins, the owner at Captain Wholt Inn, said he wants to make sure your stay is memorable. However, he said city officials are suing him for commercial activities.

The Captain Wohlt Inn could lose its business license by the end of the week. According to court records, Hermann city officials are seeking an injunction against the Captain Wohlt Inn because city leaders claim there has been activity at the bed and breakfast that violates business ordinances.

Wilkins believes it’s personal.

“For me, the mayor moved in behind me three years ago and doesn't like the activities that have been occurring here for quite some time and the same activities that occur throughout town,” he said.

Mayor Robert Koerber disputes that claim.

“It’s not the case at all. In fact, I happen to be next door to him. I can see things that are going on from my house. That's not personal,” he said.

According to court records, the events were amplified with music playing into late nights as well as large crowds. The mayor even claimed Wilkins brought in porta-potties. There was food and drink served to people who were not overnight guests and which were not morning meals. There were fire pits and bright lights on until early morning hours and various other entertainment venue type activities, all of which occurred outdoors in close proximity to neighboring properties. Wilkins disagrees with the allegations.

“The matter went to court and was settled with a consent judgment,” Koerber said.

Hermann Municipal Code states a bed and breakfast can only lodge guests for sleeping with or without a morning meal. It specifically states there can be no other food service for outside guests.