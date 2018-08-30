× Man celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving

Honolulu, HI – Meet Polito “Paul” Olivas.

100 years old and as gutsy as ever.

He doesn’t want cake and doesn’t care about candles. Olivas wants to celebrate the big 100 by going skydiving.

“After you get to 100, then you turn 102, I wanted to do it before I got too old,” Olivas said.

So he signed up for a tandem, 14,000 foot free-fall. A brief safety movie and a few signed waivers later, he’s ready to suit up.

“Well, I’m excited, I don’t know if you call that nerves or not,” Olivas said.

That fearless attitude comes from fighting in World War 2, the Korean War and serving in Vietnam. Olivas actually has more than 300 jumps under his belt.

One with the famed 101st airborne division on D-Day and another during Operation Marketgarden in Holland.

“All the hundreds of other jumps you’ve done, how does this compare? Oh this is all different because we don’t fall down so far. The static line pulls you up, you don’t fall so far,” Olivas said.

This is Olivas’s first time jumping for fun. His first free fall. This is the moment he’s waited 100 years for! Jumping, free-falling, above the clouds and soaring.

A big grin on his face and smiling from ear-to-ear as he soaks in every moment.

“In the beginning I had never been up in high altitude, only on a commercial airplane.And the higher I got, the smaller the things got. The door was good. The fresh air hit me in the face, ahh it was awesome,” Olivas said.

Olivas says this centennial celebration is one for the books and perhaps, one of his best birthdays yet.

He enjoyed it so much, he is already planning to come back when he turns 101.

“It was wonderful day… We’ll do it again next year. Yes sir, and the year after because remember the Guinness world record is 102, so we’ve got to do this on your 103rd birthday. Oh yeah. We gotta break that record. It’s a date, it’s a date,” Olivas said.