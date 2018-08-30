North-South Metrolink expansion plan approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- East-West Gateway’s board of directors voted Wednesday night to approve a route for the north-south expansion of MetroLink route.

The yes vote doesn’t mean construction will start for the new line right away. First, the city has to do an environmental impact study to find the preferred alignment through North St. Louis. That will take about two years and cost about $6 million.

The north-south expansion would run from Grand through downtown to Chippewa. There would be 16 new stations and it would run past the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.