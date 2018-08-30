Original hippo sculptures by Bob Cassilly arrive at City Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A family of sculpture hippos is returning to St. Louis after a long stint in New York City’s Central Park.

“These were hippos that were commissioned for Central Park and Riverside Park,” said sculptor Kurt Knickmeyer, City Museum. “This is the second group done by (City Museum founder) Bob Cassilly.”

According to Knickmeyer, Cassilly made the hippos with a steel armature and covered them in plaster. The hippos became a beloved addition in Central Park.

“Yes, everyone knew where these hippos were and all the kids were quite familiar with it in the area,” said Knickmeyer. “So they came in and did 3D scans of these and then they reproduced them in a plastic material. Afterwards, they needed a place to put the hippos and they contacted us and asked if we’d want (the originals) back.”

The hippos will undergo some much-needed refurbishing before going on display in the Toddler Town area at City Museum.