× Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs on FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – The Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the final preseason game Thursday. Aaron Rodgers along with many other veterans won’t play tonight. The Packers just signed Rodgers to a record-breaking contract extension; four more years, worth $134 million.

Watch the game on FOX 2 at 7p.m., then catch a late version of FOX 2 news at 9 p.m. following the game.