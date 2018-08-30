Police search for answers after man killed in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in East St. Louis. Police officers responded to the call just after 1 a.m. at a Mobile Gas Mart on State Street just west of 157.

Officers from several different police agencies rushed to this scene, where the 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Investigators say that wound turned deadly and he died before medical help arrived.

According to authorities, a friend drove the victim to a convenience store looking for help, but it was too late. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere else, but it is still unclear at this point where it took place.

East St. Louis police are taking the lead on the investigation with assistance from Illinois state police. Authorities have not released the name of the victim and police have no information on possible suspects.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 is on the scene and will continue to gather more details and bring them to you.