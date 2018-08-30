Reason for Crystal City superintendent’s suspension still unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – A special school board meeting was held in Jefferson County after Superintendent Philip Harrison was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday.

Crystal City School Board President Ken Holdinghausen snuck out a back door after the meeting without speaking to reporters. He never discussed the reason for Harrison’s suspension.

On Wednesday evening, Harrison also would not say why he was placed on leave.

The meeting agenda said members planned to discuss “action relating to the hiring, firing, discipline, and promotion of employees,” as well as “legal and personnel matters.” The agenda then said the board would discuss an interim superintendent.

State law gives public agencies like school boards up to 72 hours to announce votes on personnel matters and the law says the subject of those votes has to find out before the general public.